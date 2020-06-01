ONGC moves 33 jackup drilling rigs before monsoon season

Despite severe constraints caused by the COVID-19 lockdown in India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has safely and successfully moved a total of 33 offshore jackup rigs to new drilling locations ahead of the adverse weather conditions associated with the Indian monsoon season.

“Moving so many rigs to new locations before the onset of the south west monsoon is always an annual challenge, but it was an even bigger achievement this year considering the travel limitations and constraints caused by the COVID-19 lockdown in India,” Rodger Dickson, Group Director – Offshore, AqualisBraemar, said.

AqualisBraemar assisted with ONGC’s rig moves. The moves were conducted using AqualisBraemar’s team of mariners and supported by their structural and geotechnical engineers working in close cooperation with ONGC’s in-house rig move cell.

Each of the 33 rigs were placed at their respective monsoon locations before the onset of the seasonal adverse weather conditions. Of these, 24 rigs were moved on to or from wellhead platforms and nine rigs to open locations. The combined total towing distance for all rigs was approximately 1,900 nautical miles.

AqualisBraemar’s clients for the rig moving campaign were ONGC’s underwriters and their appointed consultants. Under this agreement, AqualisBraemar provided marine warranty services to ONGC’s fleet of jackups and mobile offshore production units in Indian waters.