OSRL introduces water column monitoring equipment and services, signs strategic cooperation agreement

OSRL has announced the launch of its new water column monitoring equipment and services to support its Subsea Well Intervention Service (SWIS) capping members.

The equipment program is offered through the OSRL SWIS capping service to complement existing subsea dispersant injection (SSDI) equipment. This program provides OSRL’s SWIS capping members with access to the necessary resources to support water column monitoring for SSDI activities in a response. The water column monitoring program was developed by CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA) and has been integrated into operational plans and desktop exercises conducted in the US and internationally. OSRL’s agreement with CSA also provides access to scientific and operational expertise required to support SSDI plans and procedures, both on the desktop and in the event of an incident. CSA is a marine environmental consulting firm with 50 years of experience serving the environmental needs of the offshore oil and gas industry. Access to water column monitoring equipment and service enables SWIS capping members to promote best-practice subsea well incident planning, preparedness, and response.

The addition of this turnkey provision enables rapid mobilization of equipment, instruments, and supplies required for deepwater sampling and monitoring in response to an oil spill, as well as the personnel required to operate the equipment and conduct the activities described in this plan. It is specifically designed for monitoring environmental conditions and evaluating SSDI efficacy when subsea dispersant application is considered a potential tool for oil spill response.

The new agreement will also further enhance the policies and procedures previously established through the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers Global Industry Response Group and adopted by the Subsea Well Response Project consortium. It establishes a best-practice approach to managing subsea well control incidents globally and reinforces OSRL as a critical partner for its members in subsea response assurance.

Further, OSRL has announced the signing of a new strategic cooperation agreement with Wood to support its SWIS members.

The agreement provides OSRL’s SWIS members with access to Wood’s knowledge and expertise in subsea systems engineering, installation, operation (process/flow assurance) and computational fluid dynamics – all to promote best-practice subsea well incident planning, preparedness and response.

Wood’s expertise in subsea production systems along with its global experience in capping and containment principals, practices and equipment will help strengthen the industry’s capabilities, especially for this type of subsea response scenario.