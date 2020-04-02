OTC 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conference’s Board of Directors said in a statement.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors, and we have taken federal, state and local guidelines into account in making our decision,” OTC Chairperson Cindy Yielding said in a statement. “On behalf of the OTC Board of Directors, we would like to thank the staff, authors, partners, volunteers, students, teachers, and all involved with OTC for the dedication and hard work they have contributed to the 2020 event. As we face this uncharted territory, we remain confident of OTC’s critical role in the offshore industry’s future and eagerly anticipate a robust OTC 2021.”

OTC is one of the biggest trade shows in the United States, drawing a crowd of approximately 59,200 people last year. Originally scheduled for May, conference leaders had announced in mid-March that it was postponing the show to Q3 2020, saying at the time that it was hoping to reschedule the conference in either August or September.