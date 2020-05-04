OTC announces Spotlight on New Technology Awards recipients

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) announced the 2020 recipients of the Spotlight on New Technology Award. 18 technologies from 14 companies from around the world will be awarded this year, including six companies that will be recognized for the Spotlight on Small Business Award.

The Spotlight on New Technology Award recognizes companies that have created new and advanced technologies that play a role in advancing the offshore oil and gas sector into the forthcoming years. The Spotlight on New Technology Award recipients are:

Advisian Digital , producer of CAROL;

, producer of the SureCONNECT Downhole Intelligent Wet-Mate System; Baker Hughes, producer of the Aptara lightweight compact tree;

, producer of a High Force and Low Voltage Subsea Valve Actuator (SVA) to enable the implementation of the ALL SUBSEA FACTORY in BROWN Fields; Dril-Quip Inc. , producer of the VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree System;

, producer of the Xaminer Magnetic Resonance (XMR) service; NOV , producer of the SWIT – Subsea Low Sulphate and Low Salinity Plant;

Schlumberger , producer of the NeoSteer at-bit steerable system;

Siemens , producer of the Siemens AM Monitor; and

“We’re pleased to present this year’s recipients for their outstanding work in our industry,” Cindy Yeilding, Chairperson, OTC Board of Directors, said. “Their new technologies and services are shaping the way offshore products and services are advancing into the future. We applaud these companies for their hard work and dedication to this field.”

Winning technologies were selected based on the following five criteria:

New: less than two years old;

Innovative: original, groundbreaking, and capable of having a major impact;

Proven: through full-scale application or successful prototype testing;

Broad Interest: broad appeal for the industry; and

Significant Impact: provides significant benefits beyond existing technologies.

Since 2014, OTC has supported and recognized the innovative technologies being developed by small businesses with the Spotlight on Small Business Award. In addition to meeting the above criteria, a small business honoree must be either independently owned and operated; a nonprofit company; or have no more than 300 employees preceding the 12 months after the application deadline. The Spotlight on Small Business Award recipients are:

DarkVision , producer of HADES-F;

, producer of LITI -Liquid In-Tank Inspection; Rolloos , producer of Red Zone Service;

, producer of the Upwing Subsurface Compressor System; WFS Technologies Ltd , producer of the Seatooth SmartClamp;

“There has been a growing trend in the number of small business applicants and therefore winners in recent years,” Ms Yeilding said. “This is a direct reflection of the innovation currently happening within the industry as well as the importance of this recognition. More and more companies are developing new technologies that are revolutionizing the offshore sector, and we are honored to be able to shine a spotlight to help the entire industry grow and thrive.”