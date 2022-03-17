OTC announces Spotlight on New Technology winners

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) announced the winners of the 2022 Spotlight on New Technology Award. This award is presented to OTC exhibitors who are revolutionizing the future of offshore energy through technological advancement and innovation. A total of 14 companies, including seven small businesses, were recognized this year for their breakthrough hardware and software technologies.

Recipients of this year’s award were selected based on the following criteria: novelty in the marketplace; level of innovation; demonstrated success; broad commercial appeal; and ability to make a significant impact across the offshore industry.

“Every year, OTC receives hundreds of award submissions showcasing remarkably impressive and groundbreaking technological advancements in the offshore energy sector,” said Paul Jones, chairperson, OTC Board of Directors. “The companies awarded today represent some of the most innovative and advanced technologies around, which we trust will shape and transform the industry for years to come.”

2022 Spotlight Winners

Bosch Rexroth, producer of SVA R2 – The world´s first electric subsea valve actuator with safety by springs, as compact as hydraulic actuators

Expro, producer of Galea – autonomous well intervention system

Oil States Industries, producer of Oil States MPD and riser gas handling system

Oil States and TotalEnergies, producers of 15K high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) riser system for subsea drilling applications in shallow water

R3 Environmental Systems, producer of vacuum assisted pure oil recovery technology

Schlumberger, producer of ReSOLVE iX extreme-performance instrumented wireline intervention service

Schlumberger, producer of autonomous directional drilling

2022 Spotlight Small Business Winners