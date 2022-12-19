Pason increases investment in Intelligent Wellhead Systems

Pason Systems announced an increase in its non-controlling investment in Intelligent Wellhead Systems (IWS) through the acquisition of outstanding common shares of IWS for an aggregate purchase price of $7.9 million and an agreement to invest up to $25 million in preferred shares of IWS. The preferred share investment consists of an initial subscription of $10 million, with up to a further $15 million in future tranches of preferred shares subject to the continued growth and success of IWS. Pason said in a statement that its investment will “support IWS’ ongoing growth initiatives and accelerate the development and deployment of IWS’ technologies.”

“We remain encouraged and excited about IWS’ team, technologies and growth prospects. As we’ve experienced within our core drilling-related business, customer demands and requirements for high quality data continue to increase in the completions sector. IWS is well positioned to support operators with these increasing needs. Over the past year, IWS has seen strong growth in the adoption of its technologies, and we expect this additional capital will accelerate IWS’ ongoing growth,” said Pason President and CEO Jon Faber.