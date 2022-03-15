Patterson-UTI develops real-time alert system to improve decision making at the rig site

Patterson-UTI recently developed the Rules Engine Exchange (REX), a cloud-based real-time alerting system that aggregates data from daily drilling reports, EDRs and drilling control systems integrated into the company’s analytics platform. Users can create and subscribe to alerts about potential operational issues. During the 2022 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas, on 9 March, Alex Groh, Drilling Optimization Manager at Patterson-UTI, spoke to DC about REX’s development and ongoing implementation. He also discussed two field trials, one involving optimized generator usage and another involving procedural compliance, as well as the company’s plans to expand the system’s capabilities.