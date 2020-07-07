People, Companies and Products

Noble executes previously announced leadership transition

Noble Corp announced in May that it has executed the leadership transition plan announced in February. Julie Robertson, who currently serves as IADC Chair, has assumed the newly created role of Executive Chairman of Noble’s Board of Directors. Robert Eifler has been named President and CEO and has been elected as a member of Noble’s Board. Additionally, Kevin Corbett has been elected to Noble’s Board.

“Over the course of my career at Noble, I have been extremely fortunate to work with what I consider to be the best group of people in the world, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Noble team in my new role,” Ms Robertson said. “Mr Eifler possesses the company’s values, deep industry knowledge and a strategic mindset that makes him the ideal choice to lead Noble into the future.”

Forum energy appoints Chinese partner to grow ROV sales

Forum Energy Technologies has announced that Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology Company will represent Forum for the sale of the company’s range of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in China, including its recently launched XLe Spirit electric ROV.

The vehicle has completed a successful sea trial in Norway and is the first of a new generation of electric observation class ROVs. It is the smallest in the new range and powerful enough to perform subsea maintenance and repair work.

Schlumberger, CNPC logging join forces in China

Schlumberger has entered into an agreement with China Petroleum Logging (CNPC Logging) to jointly manufacture wireline downhole technology in China. CNPC Logging will be given a license to manufacture fit-for-basin wireline technology. Schlumberger will support manufacturing and sustaining activities for a through-the-bit logging technology at CNPC Logging’s technology center in Xi’an, China.

Neptune Energy announces management changes

Neptune Energy announced that Gro Haatvedt will leave her executive role as VP of Exploration and Development at the end of September 2020. Ms Haatvedt will remain with Neptune as Distinguished Advisor to support the technical review of exploration and development prospects and geological and geophysical activity. She will also advise on the ongoing development of Neptune’s digital subsurface solutions.

Separately, Neptune announced that Mehdi Bouguetaia will be joining the company to take on the role of Algeria Managing Director, based in Algiers.

Precision recognized with innovation award

Precision Drilling has been named the 2020 Energy Excellence Awards “Innovation & Technology Excellence” champion. This award recognizes the Alpha digital suite, including AlphaAutomation, AlphaApps and AlphaAnalytics, as it relates to productivity, savings in time, financial management, safety, and changes to environmental performance.

Sparrows relocates to support African growth

Sparrows Group has relocated to a new facility in Luanda, Angola, to support its growing operations in Africa. The move provides the company with a new workshop, yard, training facilities and office to deliver its ISO-certified services in-country.

Chesapeake files for Chapter 11 to eliminate debt

In late June, Chesapeake Energy Corp announced it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection to facilitate a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring and to eliminate approximately $7 billion of debt. Chesapeake intends to use the proceedings to achieve a more sustainable capital structure, and the company has secured $925 million in debtor-in-possession financing from certain lenders under its revolving credit facility, which will be available upon court approval.

Danos names Reed Peré as VP Permian Operations

Reed Peré has been named Vice President of Permian Operations for Danos. In this new role, he is responsible for overseeing all Danos service lines and operations in the Permian Basin.

Aker BP set to deploy Optime’s ROCS technology

Aker BP will be the first user of a technology developed by Optime Subsea that removes umbilical controlled tubing hanger operations. The Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) will be deployed from Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp.

WFS, Subsea Energy Solutions to collaborate

A new collaboration will see WFS Technologies utilize its wireless Seatooth technologies in conjunction with Subsea Energy Solutions’ offshore cable and subsea umbilical, riser and flowline protection systems.

Apergy and ChampionX complete merger

The merger of Apergy Corp and ChampionX Holdings has been completed, with the new company taking on the name of ChampionX Corp. The integration is expected to deliver $75 million in cost synergies.

Shell awards 5-year contract for asset visualization software

Cyberhawk has secured a five-year software contract with Shell for the iHawk, a cloud-based asset visualization software. It will become Shell’s visualization software platform for all onshore, offshore and subsea assets.

The contract follows the successful integration of iHawk in a construction project valued at over $6 billion in the US, where it is now being used by more than 800 monthly users and has been rolled out at other sites in the UK, Central America and Africa.

Following the completion of Shell’s first-in-class drone audit in June, the contract accompanies Cyberhawk’s global aviation authorization within Shell. This permits drone-based inspections and surveys across all Shell facilities and marks Cyberhawk as the first and only drone operator to be approved to work on all Shell sites globally.

Cyberhawk will support Shell’s digital transformation strategy, providing a central platform for all digital and visual data sources. Additionally, iHawk will provide a fully enabled IoT solution by integrating third-party sensors specifically developed for Shell.

Exceed establishes subsidiary focused on new commercial models

Exceed has established a Stavanger-based subsidiary, Exceed Norge, headed up by Managing Director Mike Simpson. This move reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen and diversify its profile. In addition to expanding the range of its well management services, Exceed Norge’s objective is the implementation of new commercial models, applied to exploration drilling and well plug and abandonment activity.

“Never has there been a more appropriate time to adjust commercial models for the benefit of the operator and supply chain communities,” Mr Simpson said.

Trendsetter wins Gulf of Mexico contract for subsea closure device

Trendsetter Engineering has won a contract to deliver a 20,000-psi subsea closure device (SCD) in the Gulf of Mexico and a multi-year contract for storage, maintenance and technical services, if a subsea well control incident were to require SCD mobilization. The SCD is an 18 3/4-in. bore, single-ram assembly that may be deployed on an incident well before and below the capping stack. After capping, the SCD ram is closed to facilitate removal of the capping stack, followed by permanent plug and abandonment operations.

PRODUCTS

CP2E controller enables connectivity for compact machines

Omron Automation Americas recently released its CP2E Series all-in-one controller to enable IIoT connectivity for compact machines. The controller makes it easy to visualize the performance and data of connected machines through simple programming. The controller collects machine performance data and shares the necessary information with enterprise networks, while the predefined program data and function blocks allow virtually anyone to set up machines to perform complex control.

Ace Splice Clamp protects control lines during completion

Ace Oil Tools has launched its Ace Splice Clamp (ASC). Allowing multiple lines to be spliced with a single clamp, the ASC is a “sub-less” downhole product that protects the control lines during completion.

Combining the functionality of a shrouded crimp clamp, for locking flat packs, with a splice sub into one single product, the ASC accepts a flat pack control line assembly. It protects bare control lines and houses the splice blocks. The splice blocks can be provided by different vendors installing monitoring devices or can be hydraulically operated. By attaching the ASC to the tubing or a pup joint, the ASC provides the same reliability and functionality offered by subs.

The ASC can be used below tubing hangers on both subsea and dry trees, as well as above. It can also be deployed below the annulus safety valve, downhole safety valves, interval control valves, packers and more.

Offline cementing solution introduced to reduce NPT

Weir Oil & Gas has launched its new Offline Cementing Solution, which incorporates the Quick Connect (WQC) for a tool-free setup in 8 minutes. BOP configuration adjustments are unnecessary, and testing isolation in the backside of the well is possible for greater security and well integrity. The solution can save up to 11 hours of nonproductive time (NPT) and $38,000/well, according to the company.

COVID-19 resilience audit launched for offshore

Aberdeen Drilling Consultants has launched the COVID-19 Resilience Audit, which combines guidance from the world’s leading advisory, regulatory and legislative bodies. The audit provides a holistic review of life offshore, from best practices in serving food and social distancing during helicopter transfers to team communications and the safe management of toolbox talks.