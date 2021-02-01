PESA, AESC join to form Energy Workforce and Technology Council

The Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) and the Association of Energy Service Companies (AESC) have agreed to combine to form a new organization, the Energy Workforce and Technology Council.

The combined organization will represent more than 600 member companies in energy services, supply, manufacturing and drilling. It will deliver workforce development opportunities through training, certification, best practice sharing and standards development.

The new council will be co-chaired by current PESA Chair Rod Larson, President & CEO of Oceaneering, and current AESC Chair Gay Wathen, VP Rig for NOV. PESA President Leslie Beyer will serve as CEO of the new group, while former AESC Executive Director Kenny Jordan will serve as Vice President.

As part of this merger, Andy Knapp, former Senior Director, US Federal Government Affairs, Upstream, for BP America, will join the Council as Senior Advisor Sustainability and ESG. He will oversee the group’s ESG training and certification programs and ESG Center of Excellence.

Tim Tarpley, SVP Government Affairs & Counsel, will continue to lead all domestic and international policy issues for the group. As COO, Molly Determan will oversee daily operations, including the council’s certification, standards and training programs