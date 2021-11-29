Petrobras awards pair of contracts to Seadrill for work offshore Brazil

Seadrill has secured two contracts with Petrobras for the West Carina and West Tellus drillships for work on the Búzios field offshore Brazil. Both contracts have been signed on a three-year fixed-term basis, with expected commencement in September 2022. Total contract value for the two contracts is approximately $549 million (inclusive of mobilization revenue and additional services).

“We are delighted to continue our long association with Petrobras with the award of two 3-year firm contracts for the West Carina and West Tellus on the Búzios field. Brazil is a strategically important market for the offshore sector and I am pleased that Seadrill will continue to play an increasingly significant role in the coming years,” said Stuart Jackson, CEO of Seadrill.