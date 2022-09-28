Petrobras looks to historical data to optimize the use of MPD in deepwater

While managed pressure drilling (MPD) systems can be useful in deepwater projects, operators often still only use them as insurance when drilling difficult wells. In fact, the industry is still figuring out the value of adopting MPD on a larger scale, said André Alonso Fernandes, Drilling Engineer at Petrobras. In this interview with DC from the 2022 SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mr Fernandes discusses the results from various simulations Petrobras performed to determine the optimal use of MPD on a drilling campaign, as well as the practices and procedures that can help expand the use of MPD.