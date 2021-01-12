Petrobras, Ocyan agree to new contract for Norbe VIII

Petrobras, working on behalf of the Libra Consortium, has contracted the Ocyan ultra-deepwater drillship Norbe VIII for work at the Mero field, located in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil. The contract, which is set to begin in July 2021, will be for a period of 425 days, with the Libra Consortium holding an option to extend the contract by an additional 655 days.

Ocyan did not disclose the financial value of the contract, though Bassoe Offshore reported the daytrate to be around $200,000.

Norbe VIII is currently in the final stages of a 10-year contract with Petrobras. The drillship was built in 2011.