Petrobras order new FPSO from Keppel for Búzios field

Petrobras has signed a contract with Keppel Shipyard to build the P-78, the seventh unit to be installed in the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt area. The new FPSO will have a processing capacity of 180,000 BOPD and 7.2 million cu m/day of gas and is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The contract follows Petrobras’ strategy of developing new projects for its own platforms, incorporating the lessons learned from the FPSOs already installed in the pre-salt, including contracting and construction aspects. The contract foresees compliance with the local content of 25%, with services to be executed in Brazil through partnership or subcontracting of national companies. The local content index is a requirement set in the public pre-qualification and committed to by the ANP for the Transfer of Rights surplus of the Búzios field.

Keppel will fabricate the topside modules, weighing 43,000 metric tonnes (MT), at its shipyards in Singapore, China and Brazil, as well as undertake the integration and commissioning works of the FPSO. Hyundai Heavy Industries will provide the 85,000-MT hull and the living quarters for 240 people. Upon completion, the FPSO will transit to the Búzios field, where Keppel will carry out the final phase of offshore commissioning works.

The project foresees the interconnection of 13 wells to the FPSO, six of them producers and seven injectors, through a subsea infrastructure composed of rigid production and injection pipelines and flexible service pipelines.

The Búzios field, discovered in 2010, is the largest deepwater oil field in the world. It is expected to reach the end of the decade with daily production above 2 million BOED, becoming the Petrobras asset with the highest production.

Currently, there are four units operating in Búzios, which account for more than 20% of Petrobras’ total production. The fifth and sixth platforms – FPSOs Almirante Barroso and Almirante Tamandaré – are under construction, and the eighth and ninth units – FPSOs P-79 and P-80 – are in the contracting process.