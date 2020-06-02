Petroleum regulatory agency of Nigeria announces 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round exercise

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has announced the commencement of its 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round exercise. The Bid Round exercise is open to indigenous companies and investors interested in participating in exploration and production business in Nigeria.

A total of 57 fields located on land, swamp and shallow offshore terrains are on offer.

The exercise, which will be conducted electronically, will include expression of interest/registration, pre-qualification, technical and commercial bid submission and bid evaluation.