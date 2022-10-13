Global and Regional MarketsNewsVideos

Post-downturn bankruptcies enable oilfield services sector to reset financial balances

Oct 13, 2022
0 125 Less than a minute

The rash of bankruptcy declarations and restructurings seen in the oilfield services sector over the past few years were driven by an oil price downturn and subsequent financial pressures. However, this wasn’t necessarily bad for the industry, as companies were able to use bankruptcy to deleverage debt from their balance sheets and position themselves for a strong recovery. In this interview from the 2022 IADC Contracts and Risk Management Conference in Houston, Texas, on 4 October, Phil Eisenberg and Rick Kuebel, Partners at Locke Lord, talk about how this use of bankruptcy was different from previous market cycles, and what this means for the industry moving forward.

Oct 13, 2022
0 125 Less than a minute

Related Articles

In Brazil’s deepwater, ‘there is no turning back’ on MPD

Jan 28, 2015

BSEE announces final Well Control Rule

Apr 14, 2016

North Sea horizontal wells employs open-hole, multi-stage fracturing system

Jan 18, 2012

Real-time operations centers drive standardization, best practices

Mar 13, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button