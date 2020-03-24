Precision Drilling announces COVID-19 response

Precision Drilling has provided a series of announcements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and current market conditions. These include:

Risk mitigation and employee health plan; Changes to 2020 capital expenditure plan; Reductions to fixed costs; Liquidity update; and Updated strategic priorities.

COVID-19 Transmission Risk Mitigation and Employee Health

Beginning in February, Precision implemented a comprehensive global pandemic response plan to ensure the wellbeing of its employees and the communities in which it operates.

The company’s response plan includes:

Providing all employees access to clear and consistent communications, a crisis management response plan and a crisis management website;

Implementing prescriptive personal hygiene, distancing and self-quarantine standards along with work area disinfecting requirements based on CDC and WHO standards;

Implementing employee health support and revised leave plans to assist employees who may be at risk;

Banning non-essential travel globally;

Strongly encouraging staff to work remotely;

Ensuring that all employees are fit-for-duty on a regular basis by checking for health and wellness and prior social contacts;

Implementing standards for interacting with third party contractors and visitors to minimize risk of exposure; and

Establishing operational recovery and disinfecting plans for rigs and facilities in case of an infectious virus contamination event.

Precision’s operations and supply chain functions have experienced minimal disruptions and we do not anticipate any supply chain impacts for the foreseeable future. The company will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust business and safety management procedures if conditions change. The company remains firmly committed to providing support to its people and operations as the company continues to meet the needs of its customers.