Precision Drilling focuses on hybrid power, alternative fuels in efforts to build low-carbon portfolio

As part of efforts to lower its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions profile, Precision Drilling has zeroed in on hybrid power, enabled by battery energy storage systems. Speaking to DC from the 2022 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Austin, Texas, on 30 August, Stu Ross, Manager of Drilling Performance at Precision Drilling, discusses the results the company has seen from implementing battery systems in the field, as well as the next steps that Precision Drilling plans to take in the low-carbon space, including its work on powering drilling rigs with hydrogen.