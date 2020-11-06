Precision Drilling’s Kevin Neveu named 2020 IADC Contractor of the Year

By Jay Stracke, Editorial Coordinator

Kevin Neveu, Precision Drilling President and CEO, has been named the 2020 IADC Contractor of the Year. Mr Neveu served as IADC Chairman in 2019, dedicating his term to expanding student chapters and engaging with young talent.

A third-generation industry worker with 38 years of experience in the oilfield services sector, Mr Neveu joined Precision Drilling in 2007. Previously, Mr Neveu was President of the Rig Solutions Group of National Oilwell Varco, Houston and held senior management positions with NOV and its predecessor companies. Mr Neveu also serves as an advisor for the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy and is a former corporate board member of Finning International, Bonanza Creek Energy and RigNet.

“We have thousands of truly exceptional people who work through the most challenging conditions imaginable. It’s been a privilege to work for, and with, so many great people, and I’m honored to be recognized by our association,” Mr Neveu said at the virtually held 2020 IADC Annual General Meeting on 6 November. “I can only accept this award on behalf of all the rig crews who continue to persevere through these challenging times.”

Mr Neveu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Alberta and has also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program in Boston, Mass.

The Contractor of the Year award is sponsored by National Oilwell Varco.