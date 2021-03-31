Home / Microsites / Global and Regional Markets / Premier Oil completes Chrysaor merger, changes name to Harbour Energy

Premier Oil completes Chrysaor merger, changes name to Harbour Energy

Mar 31, 2021

Premier Oil announced that its all-share merger with Chrysaor and the reorganization of Premier’s existing debt and cross-currency swaps has been completed. Further, Premier has changed its name to Harbour Energy.

At completion, the shares in Harbour Energy were owned approximately as follows:

EIG Global Energy Partners 36%;

Former EIG shareholders 33%;

Former Premier creditors 18%;

Chrysaor legacy investors 8%; and

Former Premier shareholders 5%.

EIG Global Energy Partners’ shares in Harbour Energy are subject to a 12-month lockup from completion. Shares held by certain former EIG shareholders and certain Chrysaor legacy investors, representing approximately 40% of Harbour Energy, are subject to a six-month lockup from completion.

