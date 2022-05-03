Premiere Inc. announces exclusive agency agreement with AlMansoori

Premiere Inc., an oilfield service company specializing in casing and tubing services, today signed an exclusive agency agreement with AlMansoori, a leading oilfield services provider based in Abu Dhabi. The agreement covers the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region for the sales of Premiere torque rings and tubing running services equipment.

“AlMansoori has a large footprint and a proven track record of success,” said Reddy Godula, Premiere Inc. CEO. “Our expansion in the region will allow us not only to grow our client-base, but also to contribute to the U.S. economy by boosting exports of the US-manufactured equipment, rather than importing components into the US.”

“The race to close the gap between supply and demand has left operators in the MENA region scrambling to secure enough materials and services to be able to deliver on their ambitious production growth targets,” said Ibrahim Al-Alawi, Deputy CEO of AlMansoori. “To help them drill more wells quicker without being impacted by resource constraints we partner with innovative companies from across the globe to introduce productivity-enhancing technology that will ultimately save our clients time and money.”