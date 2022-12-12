PwC: Proposed SEC climate disclosure rules could mean big changes for drilling contractors

In March 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed new climate-related disclosure requirements for public companies. The rule, which could take effect as soon as next year, would require companies to provide climate-related financial data and greenhouse gas emissions in public disclosure filings. In this video interview with DC, Heather Horn, US Strategic Thought Leader at PwC, discusses what these proposed disclosure requirements could mean for drilling contractors, as well as the actions companies should be taking to make sure they’re in compliance with the rule if it takes effect.