Reliable data critical to demonstrating sustainability achievements

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions – and demonstrating that commitment to these efforts – has become a critical goal for drilling contractors. However, many challenges remain to be overcome, including data. Anton Rushakov, Senior Consultant at Global Affairs Associates, explains in this interview with DC why drilling contractors often lack reliable data to calculate their greenhouse gas emissions, and how this is an obstacle to quantifying results and demonstrating the value of sustainability efforts. Mr Rushakov, who spoke at the 2021 IADC Sustainability Conference on 9 February, also discusses the first steps that companies can take to get better data.