RigUp partners with imaware to launch expedited at-home COVID-19 testing pilot for energy workforce

Oil, gas and solar workers in two Texas markets are among the first in the nation to receive access to a comprehensive end-to-end COVID-19 screening, testing, and healthcare solution, through a new partnership with Houston-based digital health organization imaware.

These industrial workers are among the millions of Americans that are considered “essential personnel” by the majority of states and local governments. Even amid the COVID-19 outbreak, these men and women are still going to work every day, supporting the construction and maintenance of the US’ critical infrastructure. Mitigating the risk of an outbreak on a job site is in the best interest of both public health and the continuity of essential goods and services.

RigUp began offering workers at select job sites in the Midland/Odessa and San Angelo areas free access to online COVID-19 screenings and the necessary testing and follow-up care earlier this month.

“The majority of the contract workforce we serve are considered essential personnel,” Xuan Yong, RigUp CEO and Co-Founder, said. “This program provides better, faster access to COVID-19 testing for at risk workers – the people who still have to leave their homes and families every day to help keep our country running. It’s not just about preventing job sites from shutting down because of an outbreak, but also about giving our workers some peace of mind that they can access both testing and healthcare should they need it.”

If a worker is deemed eligible for testing after completing the online assessment, imaware will coordinate the administration of a PCR test for COVID-19, conducted in-person, at-home by a licensed medical professional using approved testing protocols. Test results will be processed by imaware national laboratory partners, with results available within 2-4 days of the test being administered. Workers will be asked to refrain from working pending the results, and will receive care provided by TeleHealth professionals to discuss the appropriate next steps for managing their condition.

“imaware has developed a multi-channel healthcare solution to deliver high-quality medical care and laboratory testing for our essential workers, who continue to tirelessly provide services in these uncertain times,” Jani Tuomi, imaware Co-Founder, said. “This includes deploying a statewide network of licensed health professionals to conduct PCR swab tests at a patient’s home following CDC’s EUA-authorized protocols. Patients deemed at risk also benefit from access to treatment plans through our telemedicine partners that support recovery. We’re excited to partner with RigUp and offer its workers access to this comprehensive solution.”

RigUp is providing these tests at no-cost to workers eligible to participate in the pilot program. The company is also encouraging its workers to take the free online diagnostic test at least once per week, or any time their symptoms or circumstances have changed.

RigUp will monitor and evaluate the results of the pilot, with the hopes of expanding the offering to our workforce across the oil, gas, solar, wind, and construction industries nationwide in the coming weeks.