RimRock sells Williston Basin assets to Devon Energy

Jun 9, 2022
RimRock Oil & Gas announced the sale of its leasehold interest and related assets in the Williston Basin to Devon Energy for a total cash consideration of $865 million.

RimRock is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of North American oil and gas assets. The company has over 38,000 net acres of total land holdings in the Williston Basin.

“RimRock was founded with the mission to apply modern technologies to optimize asset performance as a low-cost operator. The current commodity environment, combined with our high-performing assets and the support of our strong team, resulted in an incredible business that I am proud to have led,” said James Fraser, CEO of RimRock.

