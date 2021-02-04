Rosneft and BP agree to partnership on carbon management and sustainability

Rosneft and BP have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement focused on ‎supporting the carbon management and sustainability activities of both companies. The agreement ‎builds on years of partnership between the two companies and formalizes key elements of their ‎collaboration on sustainability and work to identify carbon reduction activities and low carbon ‎opportunities.

As part of the agreement, Rosneft and BP will ‎cooperate in identifying and developing new low carbon solutions and programs that will support ‎their shared sustainability goals. The companies also intend to join efforts in aligning with developing ‎industry methodologies and standards on carbon management, including methane reduction ‎initiatives and energy efficiency applications.‎

Rosneft and BP will also jointly evaluate new projects envisaging the use of renewables, ‎opportunities for carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as developments for ‎hydrogen.

The companies intend to work together on opportunities for low carbon solutions in downstream ‎businesses, including the development of advanced fuel as well as evaluate the potential for the ‎development of natural forest sinks and trading of forest carbon-offsets credits. The companies will ‎cooperate in sustainable development and social investment, including biodiversity.

“Rosneft and ‎BP are united not only through the longstanding successful partnership in various areas but also in ‎the intention to leverage this experience in future prospective projects outlined in this agreement,” said Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. “Joint efforts of our two companies, as the world energy industry leaders, will not only strengthen our ‎corporate aims in sustainable development, but will also provide a significant contribution to ‎overcoming the challenges the industry and the society face in the climate action and the satisfaction ‎of growing global economy demand for energy resources. This is necessary for balanced social and ‎economic development and life quality improvement.”‎

“We’ve been partners with Rosneft for many years ‎now and we learn a great deal from each other. That’s important, and I believe that this agreement ‎can be an important catalyst for progress. We both believe in the power of partnership and look ‎forward to bringing together the best of Rosneft and bp to develop low carbon solutions and drive ‎down emissions,” said BP CEO Bernard Looney.