RotoJar rebrands as HydroVolve, names new CEO

RotoJar has rebranded to become HydroVolve, appointing Jamie Airnes as CEO and launching a new range of technology solutions built on its patented hydraulic-powered downhole engine. The company was incorporated in 2011 by entrepreneur Peter Moyes to focus on downhole wellbore technology solutions.

Over the past 18 months, the company has developed a broader integrated range of technology product lines and services for deployment across the well lifecycle – all designed by Mr Moyes and engineered and manufactured inhouse by its experienced and dedicated team.

“Jamie joins HydroVolve to lead the business during an exciting period of operational and commercial development,” Mr Moyes said. “His experience with both major operators and global energy services firms will be invaluable in taking our pioneering products and services to market.”

The company’s three core technologies are INFINITY, PolyVolve and MonoVolve. HydroVolve INFINITY is a downhole engine that uses a combination of pressurized flow and drill string rotation to drive a wide variety of wellbore tools that can be deployed to improve operational capability and efficiency across the well lifecycle.

PolyVolve is an advanced thrust bearing that allows faster running of completions and casing while remaining durable in harsh environments.

MonoVolve is a robust side-force radial bearing, which is deployed to reduce friction when large side forces are being exerted between the wellbore wall and the drill pipe. It minimizes casing wear and safeguards drill pipe tool joints, protecting and preserving them to contribute to a more resilient drill string.

HydroVolve, based in Dyce, has a multi-million-pound facility hosting a long and rigid horizontal test-bed structure, capable of delivering massive push or pull forces up to 1,200,000 lbf, whilst rotating up to 120 RPM with a high continuous output torque, complemented by a vast array of data monitoring and capture capability.