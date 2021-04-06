Safe Influx completes rig trial of integrated MPD and automated well control technologies

Safe Influx announced that the rig trial of the integration of a Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) and Automated Well Control system has been completed. Following months of preparation by Weatherford, Safe Influx and Finesse Control Systems (who build the Safe Influx equipment and develop the logic programming), a series of pre-agreed tests were successfully performed on Weatherford’s test rig in Houston, Texas, to witness and verify the integration and functionality of both systems.

The combination of the Weatherford MPD and Safe Influx Automated Well Control systems provides automated secondary well control, which will allow wells to be drilled and constructed with the highest level of efficiency and integrity. As a standalone application, Safe Influx said the MPD system can detect, control and circulate out an influx which is within the well’s operational envelope.

“We are delighted to have successfully completed the rig trial of the integration of MPD and Automated Well Control systems. The combination of the Safe Influx patented technology with Weatherford’s comprehensive portfolio of MPD products provides a game changer for the industry. We are confident that this is a reliable tool which has the ability to mitigate risks and enhance efficiency and safety in well operations, to prevent the loss of life, minimize environmental impact, deliver substantial cost savings and protect company reputation,” said Bryan Atchison, Managing Director at Safe Influx.

The rig trial is part of an agreement signed by Weatherford and Safe Influx in September 2020. Under the deal, the companies will cooperate globally to bring to market the integration of MPD solutions and automated well control technology.

Fraser Dunphy, Managing Director at Finesse Control Systems, commented: “It’s been great to work with Safe Influx and Weatherford on this ambitious and innovative combination of technologies. We have been involved with this project since its initial phase and we are thrilled to see this integration working on the rig trial. The successful results reveal the value of combining technologies, knowledge and experience to create a cutting-edge solution to the oil and gas industry.”