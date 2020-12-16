Safety as a Capacity strategy drives improvements in safety culture, incident mitigation at Maersk Drilling

Two years ago, Maersk Drilling launched Safety as a Capacity, a strategy that aims to mitigate the consequences of incidents and embed new safety habits among its personnel. The strategy has shown positive impact so far on the number and severity of safety incidents on Maersk operations, as incident levels are at their lowest in five years, according to the company. In this interview with DC, Erik Roesen Larsen, Vice President and Head of HSSE at Maersk, talks about the implementation of Safety as a Capacity, as well as the role that technology and safety can play in building a strong safety culture. Watch the video for more details.