Saipem awarded new contracts offshore Middle East, West Africa

Apr 6, 2022
The Saipem 12000 drillship. (Source: Saipem)

Saipem has been awarded new contracts for drilling offshore the Middle East and West Africa for a total amount of more than $400 million.

Two contracts have been awarded in the Middle East for two high specification jackups, consisting of drilling and workover operations for a duration of five years. The start of operations is scheduled for Q4 2022. Each contract includes options for two additional years. These projects will involve one Saipem jackup and a new high specification jackup chartered from CIMC Group for the project.

Another contract was awarded by Eni for a drilling campaign offshore West Africa, with operations expected to start in April 2022 in continuity with previous activities. The contract will be executed by Saipem 12000, a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillship. The contract duration is for six months plus optional periods for an additional 10 months.

