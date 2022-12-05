Saipem exercises purchase option from SHI for Santorini drillship

Saipem has exercised its purchase option on the seventh-generation Santorini drillship, which is already operating within the Saipem fleet by way of a long-term charter agreement signed with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in 2021. The exercise price of the purchase option is $230 million.

The Santorini, whose construction was completed in 2021, is equipped with two seven-cavity BOPs and automation systems. The vessel is currently in operation in the US Gulf of Mexico for the execution of a contract with Eni expiring in the third quarter of 2023.