Saipem nets offshore contract for semisubmersible in North Sea

Wintershall Dea has awarded Saipem a contract for the drilling campaign of six wells plus options to drill additional wells in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. Operations, which are expected to start in Q4 2021, will be performed by the semisubmersible rig Scarabeo 8, a drilling unit designed to be “zero pollution and zero discharge” and equipped for operations in harsh environments.

The rig will operate in direct continuation with operations previously committed for other companies, in a sector that is showing signs of recovery and increasing demand, in particular for harsh environment rigs.

“Following the operations executed for the same client in 2019, delivering successful results in terms of safety and operational efficiency, Saipem is pleased to have been secured a new contract by Wintershall Dea, strengthening its relationship in a geographical key area,” Saipem said in a statement.