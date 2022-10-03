NewsSafety and ESGThe Offshore Frontier

Salunda, Transocean agree to exclusive licensing deal for HaloGuard safety system

Oct 3, 2022
0 83 1 minute read
Salunda has signed an exclusive license agreement with Transocean to make, develop and sell HaloGuard, a safety system that integrates camera and sensor technology with drilling controls. (Source: Salunda)

Salunda has signed exclusive license agreement with Transocean to make, develop and sell HaloGuard, a safety system that integrates camera and sensor technology with drilling equipment and machine controls.

The system combines real-time location technology together with a machine vision system. The technology is designed to locate personnel on the drill floor during operations. When a crew member comes within a certain distance from working equipment, he or she is notified by an alarm through a wearable device. In the event the crew member remains near the equipment, the system can pause the equipment from moving until that worker returns to a safer, more distant position.

Under this agreement, Salunda holds an exclusive license for all of Transocean’s patented zone management methods and technologies in all fields and markets.

“We are delighted to license HaloGuard to secure a market leading position for zone monitoring,” said Alan Finlay, CEO of Salunda. “This agreement underscores Salunda’s position within drilling and accentuates Salunda’s ability to develop and advance innovation in the oilfield.”

Oct 3, 2022
0 83 1 minute read

Related Articles

Schlumberger introduces HyperBlade hyperbolic diamond element bit

Sep 25, 2018

UK official: Developing O&G industry in Middle East, North Africa will boost regional economies, global energy security

Feb 8, 2012

Baker Hughes, CSL Capital Management, WSEP to form North American land pressure-pumping company

Dec 5, 2016

Subsea equipment retrofit to boost production offshore Angola

Jan 6, 2009

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button