Salunda, Transocean agree to exclusive licensing deal for HaloGuard safety system

Salunda has signed exclusive license agreement with Transocean to make, develop and sell HaloGuard, a safety system that integrates camera and sensor technology with drilling equipment and machine controls.

The system combines real-time location technology together with a machine vision system. The technology is designed to locate personnel on the drill floor during operations. When a crew member comes within a certain distance from working equipment, he or she is notified by an alarm through a wearable device. In the event the crew member remains near the equipment, the system can pause the equipment from moving until that worker returns to a safer, more distant position.

Under this agreement, Salunda holds an exclusive license for all of Transocean’s patented zone management methods and technologies in all fields and markets.

“We are delighted to license HaloGuard to secure a market leading position for zone monitoring,” said Alan Finlay, CEO of Salunda. “This agreement underscores Salunda’s position within drilling and accentuates Salunda’s ability to develop and advance innovation in the oilfield.”