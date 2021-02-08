Sandvik to invest in hydraulic and instrumentation tubing factory

Sandvik, a developer and producer of advanced stainless steels, special alloys, titanium and other high-performance materials, will invest in a new hydraulic and instrumentation tubing factory at its Mehsana Mill in Gujarat, western India, to meet increasing customer demand.

“The Mehsana Mill is an important facility in our journey towards increasing our footprint in Asia. As part of our strategy to invest capacity and capability in growth markets, the brand new hydraulic and instrumentation tubing factory, as well as the extensively revamped finishing facilities for the heat exchanger flow, will enable us to capture growth opportunities created by the change towards increased natural gas in the energy mix,” said Michael Andersson, President of Tube Division, Sandvik.

The Mehsana manufacturing facility has been successively expanded and modernized in recent years to increase availability of high quality seamless stainless steel and high alloy tubes as well as to strengthen service in the region.

The first phase of this growth initiative was completed in 2020 when Sandvik added a new cold finishing tube manufacturing line mainly for heat exchanger tubing and other demanding industrial applications. The investment this time around is divided into two parts and will be fully completed and operational by early 2023.

“For the past few years, we have been focusing on boosting capacity, adding new grades and sizes, and constantly improving to meet the highest global quality standards as well as customer specifications,” said Sharath Satish, President, Business Unit Tube APAC, Sandvik. “This new investment will provide a significant transformation in our portfolio and improve the utilization and productivity of the existing heat exchanger line. It will also expand the Hydraulic and Instrumentation Tube capacity to meet the growing market for infrastructure around natural gas.”