Sapura Energy re-enters Ivory Coast with new contract award

Foxtrot International has awarded Sapura Drilling, the drilling arm of Sepura Energy, a contract for the provision of its semi-submersible tender assist rig Sapura Berani for services offshore Ivory Coast. The contract scope comprises the provision of the rig for three wells beginning in Q1 2022 and includes the option of one well extension.

Sapura provided similar services for Foxtrot’s drilling campaign in the Ivory Coast from 2015-2016. With this new contract, Sapura will have two rigs operating offshore West Africa. Its semi-submersible tender assist rig Sapura Jaya is currently working offshore Angola.