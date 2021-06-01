Schlumberger announces enterprise-scale deployment of advanced digital solutions for PETRONAS

Schlumberger announced today an enterprise-scale deployment of advanced digital solutions for PETRONAS enabled by the DELFI cognitive E&P environment and integrated with the OSDU Data Platform. These digital solutions will enable PETRONAS to accelerate its field development planning and optimize production performance of its assets.

“The strategic approach to digital transformation, the adoption of the OSDU Data Platform, and the DELFI environment position PETRONAS among the digital leaders of the industry, and we are proud to be supporting them in this journey,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, President of Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Working together, we will liberate access to data and integrate cutting-edge AI into petrotechnical workflows to optimize field development resources, increase efficiency and vastly improve investment decision making.”

This enterprise-scale agreement follows the successful deployment of PETRONAS’ LiveFDP program in Malaysia, which leveraged the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite – Schlumberger’s collection of digital solutions for petrotechnical workflows – and the FDPlan agile field development planning solution. Through this deployment, PETRONAS’ teams were able to rapidly generate competitive development scenarios across multiple data and functional domains.