Schlumberger announces new dual telemetry service to help reduce influence from drilling noise

The first day of the 2020 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas, saw Schlumberger launch a new dual telemetry drilling service, xBolt G2, that it says enables operators to switch from electromagnetic mud pulse and dual telemetry modes while drilling, reducing influence from drilling noise and potentially reducing lost rig time. In this video with DC following the product’s launch, Shadi Mussa, Global Product Champion at Schlumberger, speaks about the benefits the system may provide in well placement and geosteering.