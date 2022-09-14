Schlumberger, Cognite to partner on integration of data analytics, AI systems

Schlumberger and Cognite announced a partnership to integrate Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion, an open industrial DataOps platform. The partnership will allow users to integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.

“Operational data in the production domain is a vastly underutilized customer asset due to its complexity and lack of contextualization at scale. Our strategic partnership with Cognite leverages Cognite Data Fusion to extract better and faster insights from our domain-specific applications in flow assurance, process simulation, and bespoke AI solutions developed with customers,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, President, Digital & Integration of Schlumberger. “Together, we will make vast quantities of data easily available for customers to use and innovate at scale quickly, to increase production, improve financial performance and achieve sustainability goals.”

Schlumberger will be the lead commercial partner and will exclusively provide customers with access to the Enterprise Data Solution. The companies will co-develop compatible applications and solutions for the platform.

“Cognite’s partnership with Schlumberger provides customers in the energy sector with a secure, scalable data platform upon which business applications can deliver operational efficiencies and help achieve sustainability goals,” said Girish Rishi, Cognite CEO.