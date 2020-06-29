Schlumberger introduces Performance Live service

Schlumberger introduced Performance Live digitally connected service that optimizes remote wellsite operations control while improving safety, efficiency and footprint. The service includes technology and domain expertise within a digital ecosystem, leveraging cloud-based applications and automated data workflows through a secure and robust data network.

The Performance Live service provides customers with instant access to data and collaboration with domain experts, enabling faster, more informed decision making for directional drilling, well logging, formation testing and other oil and gas operations. Automated end-to-end workflows simplify tasks that eliminate redundancy and deliver consistent service. In addition, the service increases operational safety and reduces carbon footprint with less travel and fewer personnel needed on location.

“Performance Live service transforms the customer experience, enabling higher levels of operational control,” Hinda Gharbi, Executive Vice President, Services and Equipment, Schlumberger, said. “Downhole technology is ready to run with data instantly available to the decision maker—without that person having to be on location.”

The Performance Live service is used by more than 60% of Schlumberger well drilling jobs worldwide and covering more than 18,000 runs in 2019. In wireline operations, the Performance Live service covered more than 12,000 runs worldwide including more than 230 reservoir and well integrity evaluations offshore Norway in 2019.