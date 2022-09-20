Schlumberger launches digital platform for independent software vendors

Schlumberger launched its Digital Platform Partner Program, which will allow independent software vendors (ISVs) to build new applications and software and offer them to the market. The company said in a statement that users will be able to access a broad range of interoperable digital systems, enabling data-driven decision making across the energy value chain.

“Our digital platform has become an open ecosystem of connected digital solutions, enabling customers to extract maximum value from their data, helping them innovate faster and drive business performance improvements at scale,” said Trygve Randen, Director, Digital Subsurface Solutions at Schlumberger.

At launch, nine ISVs are offering software systems to Schlumberger customers, and the platform has been designed with an open framework to quickly onboard new partners. The systems are built and deployed through Schlumberger’s DELFI digital E&P platform and integrate with industry-standard data platforms. The ISV apps and systems are targeting workflows across data operations, reservoir engineering, well planning and optimization, process engineering, production optimization, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and decarbonization technologies.