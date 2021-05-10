Schlumberger, NOV announce collaboration to accelerate adoption of automated drilling systems

Schlumberger and NOV announced a collaboration to accelerate automated drilling solutions adoption by operators and drilling contractors. The agreement will enable companies to combine Schlumberger’s surface and downhole drilling automation solutions with NOV’s rig automation platform to improve well construction performance. The integrated offering enables the automation of manual workflows while improving safety, decision making, consistency and efficiency in drilling operations.

“We are pleased to collaborate with NOV and to integrate their rig automation interface with our drilling automation solutions to unlock higher performance for operators and drilling contractors. Leveraging downhole and surface automation applications, we can deliver enhancements in operations safety and efficiency, and deliver top-quartile wells for our customers consistently,” said Olivier Le Peuch, Schlumberger CEO. “This partnership will help accelerate customers’ adoption of drilling automation technologies, enabling superior well construction performance.”

“Through this collaboration, NOV demonstrates its commitment to deliver an open digital automation platform that enables drilling contractors to achieve higher consistency, safety, and efficiency with improved wellbore quality,” said Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO, NOV. “We continue to invest in digital solutions that provide value for our customers. Drilling automation allows rig crews to focus on the big picture to drive performance and less on manual, repetitive tasks.”

The combined solution leverages advanced AI from the Schlumberger DrillOps on-target well delivery solution, while NOV’s NOVOS process-automation platform controls all NOV rig equipment within the operational envelope. The two technologies will work together to manage compliance to procedure and to reach optimal operational performance.