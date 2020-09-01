Schlumberger to contribute North American pressure pumping business to Liberty

Liberty Oilfield Services and Schlumberger announced an agreement for the contribution of OneStim, Schlumberger’s onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the US and Canada, including its pressure pumping, pumpdown perforating, and Permian frac sand businesses to Liberty, in exchange for a 37% equity interest in the combined company. The combined company will deliver best-in-class completion services for the sustainable development of unconventional resource plays in the US and Canada land markets.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2020 and is subject to Liberty stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Following the closing of the transaction, Liberty will offer one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to operators in onshore North America. Liberty will continue to be led by its current management team.

“From day one, the Liberty team has been laser focused on delivering superior returns for our customers and stockholders,” Chris Wright, Liberty Chairman and CEO, said. “The last several months have been extremely challenging for the world, the industry and the Liberty family. These times also bring opportunity. This transaction will be a transformative step forward in our journey as a company. Our expanded technology portfolio and breadth of operations will enable Liberty to further raise our already high bar for safe, innovative, efficient and ESG-conscious frac operations. I look forward to the OneStim team joining Liberty on our mission to help customers provide low-cost clean oil and gas to our country and the world.”

“I’m very proud we have reached this agreement to combine our OneStim business with a leader in North American hydraulic fracturing who shares a like-minded focus on customers, technology, people and our safety culture,” Olivier Le Peuch, Schlumberger CEO, said. “This partnership provides an ideal home for our OneStim business and its employees and is in line with our capital stewardship strategy while benefiting from future market upside through our equity stake. Alongside the comprehensive suite of services and products that Schlumberger continues to offer in North America land, this partnership with Liberty will uniquely position us to leverage our technology and scale to significantly improve our customers’ performance.”

Some key transaction features, and strategic rationale, are: