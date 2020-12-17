Seadrill announces Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer appointments

The Board of Seadrill announced the appointment of Reid Warriner as Chief Operating Officer and Leif Neilson as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

These senior management changes build upon the significant contributions Mr Warriner and Mr Neilson have already delivered in their previous roles at Seadrill.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr Warriner will oversee daily operational delivery for Seadrill’s customers across the harsh environment, jackup and floater operating units. In this role, he will drive to achieve the highest safety standards whilst enhancing the operational performance of the company’s long-term fleet and scrapping assets, which will no longer have a role to play.

As Chief Technology Officer, Mr Nelson will focus on the future development of the company’s fleet. In this regard, Mr Nelson will continue the development of our innovation pipeline with the adoption of new technologies, which will deliver more efficient and safer operational capabilities whilst reducing Seadrill and its clients’ environmental footprint.

“As Seadrill navigates a difficult market, we will seek ways to differentiate our capabilities, not just through operational efficiency but also with respect to the application of technology,” said Stuart Jackson, Chief Executive Officer. “I am delighted that Reid and Leif are taking on these roles, both focused very much on delivering for our customers – today and tomorrow.”