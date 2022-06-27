Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Seadrill wins contract extensions for 3 jackups in Arabian Gulf

Jun 27, 2022
0 351 1 minute read
The Seadrill West Callisto jackup. (Source: Seadrill)

Seadrill was awarded contract extensions for the AOD I, AOD III and West Callisto jackups for work offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

The firm term of each contract is three years, with commencement in direct continuation of the current contracts. AOD I, AOD III and West Callisto are now committed to June 2025, December 2025 and November 2025, respectively. The total contract value for the three contracts is approximately $361 million.

“We are pleased to be extending these rigs in the Arabian Gulf, solidifying Seadrill’s strong market share and further extending our impressive backlog. These contracts demonstrate the value customers place on Seadrill’s operational performance and safety record. The extensions also reflect the commitment and energy of our crews onboard the AOD I, AOD III and West Callisto and the shorebase teams that support them,” said Simon Johnson, Seadrill CEO.

Jun 27, 2022
0 351 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transocean to sell 38 shallow-water rigs to Shelf Drilling

Sep 13, 2012

ADES wins two new onshore contracts in Saudi Arabia

Feb 18, 2019

Equinor announces acceleration of start-up schedule for Johan Sverdrup

Sep 5, 2019

Cloud-based solutions allow use of remote simulations for dynamic positioning training

Feb 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button