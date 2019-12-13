West Mira hybrid-powered semisubmersible aims to reduce emissions by 15%

Seadrill has announced that the West Mira rig has been awarded the DNV GL Battery (Power) class notation.

Northern Drilling’s West Mira, operated by Seadrill, is a sixth-generation harsh-environment ultra-deepwater drilling rig of Moss Maritime design. It is also the first modern drilling rig with a low-emission hybrid power plant with a battery energy storage system (ESS) in operation.

By using the four converter-battery systems on the West Mira, Seadrill estimates the runtime of the rig’s on-platform diesel engines will be reduced by 42%, CO2 emissions cut by 15% and NOx emissions reduce by 12%. The battery system will also serve as backup to prevent blackout situations and provide power to the thrusters in the unlikely event of loss of all running machinery on affected switchboard segments.

Seadrill worked closely with Northern Drilling, Siemens, Kongsberg Maritime and DNV GL during the installation and testing of the ESS. There is a clear demand for more efficient drilling operations, reduced operational cost and a focus on solutions to reduce the carbon footprint.

“The installation of the ESS creating the first modern floating drilling rig in the world with a low-emission hybrid power plant is a major achievement for Seadrill, its partners and the industry as whole,” Anton Dibowitz, CEO of Seadrill, said. “This is an example of our sustainable business approach in action, as we strive for continuous improvement with environmental responsibility at the heart of our strategy.”