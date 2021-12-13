Seadrill secures Petrobras contract for West Jupiter drillship

Seadrill has secured a contract with Petrobras for work in the Búzios field offshore Brazil for the West Jupiter. The contract is for a firm term of 1,040 days with commencement expected in December 2022. Total contract value is approximately $264 million, inclusive of mobilization revenue and additional services.

“Petrobras is a long-standing and valued customer of Seadrill and signing a third contract with them this quarter is testament to our strong partnership and commitment to the Brazilian market. Seadrill is focused on growing our fleet in strategic basins where we see high growth potential, such as Brazil, where we are now the largest international drilling contractor,” said Seadrill CEO Stuart Jackson.