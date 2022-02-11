Semco Maritime to perform service on Floatel Superior semisubmersible

Floatel International has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for service work on the semisubmersible Floatel Superior.

“We look forward to welcoming the Floatel Superior here at Hanøytangen and cooperating with the Floatel team again to deliver a safe, professional and predictable project together with our key suppliers,” said Asbjørn Jacobsen, Managing Director of Semco Maritime Norway.

The contract work will be completed during February and March 2022 and includes dry docking of Floatel Superior, installation of thrusters and various service activities, including cleaning, surface treatment, repairs and system tests.

The project is expected to employ around 100 people at Semco Maritime’s yard facility at Hanøytangen, which has Northern Europe’s largest operating dry-dock of 125x125x17 m, accommodation with single beds for 365 workers and several quays with depth ranging from 17-90 m at quayside.

Floatel International and Semco Maritime most recently worked together in 2018 when the Floatel Victory semisubmersible was serviced at Hanøytangen.