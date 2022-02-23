Senergy Wells secures more than $6 million in contracts for new wells

Senergy Wells has secured fifteen new contract wins in wells disciplines globally, stretching from Mexico, through Europe and Africa to southeast Asia. The contracts are worth more than £5 million ($6.77 million) to the company.

These include a range of projects with numerous customers, including Energean, Repsol, Shell, Chevron, TAQA and Harbour Energy UK.

To support the breadth of international projects secured – from Mexico, Gabon, Senegal and Guyana to Eastern Mediterranean, Europe and the UK – Senergy Wells has embarked upon a recruitment drive to bolster its expertise across services from exploration to decommissioning.

Commenting on the wins, Matt Rothnie, SVP Senergy Wells & ModuSpec, said: “We are naturally delighted to have secured such a wide range of contracts to deliver projects across the world for a range of customers from energy independents to super majors and NOCs. It’s also encouraging that the type of work covers the complete spectrum of the asset lifecycle from wildcat exploration and front end engineering, through field development, well construction and design, and ultimate decommissioning,” said Matt Rothnie, SVP Senergy Wells & ModuSpec. “The calibre of projects we are supporting this year is fantastic and testament to the proven technical delivery of our team. We look forward to continuing to help our global customer base deliver efficient operations throughout 2022 and beyond.”