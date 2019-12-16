Sensor monitors oil degradation in real time, helps to prevent hydraulic system failures

One of the dominant causes of component and system failures in hydraulics is contaminated oil. The TAN Delta Oil Quality Sensor addresses this challenge and offers a solution through providing instant feedback on oil quality, Tab Manning with Pratt Hydraulics says in this video with DC. Mr Manning gave an overview of this sensor technology at the IADC ART Spark Tank in Houston on 11 December. In the video, he explains how the sensor works, how the company tested for accuracy, as well as the value proposition this technology presents. Watch the video for more information.