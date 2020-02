Seplat Petroleum, an independent Nigerian oil and gas producer, is focusing on having the right talent and the right people, Effiong Okon, Operations Director for Seplat, said at the 2020 IADC Drilling Africa Conference in Accra, Ghana. In this video with DC, Mr Okon explains the origins of Seplat, how the company is utilizing new technologies to extend production and its outlook for natural gas in Nigeria. Watch the video for more information.