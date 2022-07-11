Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Serica Energy spuds North Eigg well in North Sea

Jul 11, 2022
0 242 1 minute read

Serica Energy announced the spudding of the North Eigg high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) exploration well in the North Sea. Well 3/24c-NE1 was spudded on 11 July by the Transocean Paul B. Loyd Jr. harsh environment semisubmersible.

The company said that, if successful, it is anticipated that the reservoir will be gas filled and will be capable of providing low emissions gas to the UK domestic market during the key energy transition years of 2025 to 2035. It is anticipated that a discovery at North Eigg would be developed utilising Serica’s nearby 98% owned and operated infrastructure on the Bruce platform.

Serica’s internal estimates indicate prospective resources of 60 million BOE.

“This is an exciting exploration prospect located very close to Serica owned and operated infrastructure. In a success case, this means that any development could utilize the existing production facilities on the Bruce platform, thereby reducing the need for extensive investment in new facilities and reducing the carbon footprint of the development and subsequent production period,” said Mitch Flegg, CEO of Serica Energy.

Jul 11, 2022
0 242 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Petrobras: Up to 28 rigs to be constructed in Brazil

Sep 15, 2009

Market is way down, but North Sea companies are already warming up for the rebound

Jul 3, 2009

Digitalization, data enable efficient vessel surveys, reduce out-of-service time

Sep 5, 2017

Nurturing growth in Africa

Aug 29, 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button